Virani relishing Safari Rally challenge

Former Kenya National Rally Championship winner Aakif Virani is relishing the challenges that come with the Safari Rally.

Skoda Fabia WRC2

The 50-year-old driver, who made his rally debut in 2006 on the wheels of a Skoda Octavia Group N rally car, is now driving a Skoda Fabia WRC2.

“I am excited to take part in my fourth WRC and hope to have a great finish this year," Virani said.

"It will be tough and challenging as there are more WRC2 cars taking part and this will mean that the competition is pretty level. It’s down to the driver's skills and management. Skills of keeping the car at optimum whilst extracting all the potential and performance that is available due to the tough conditions.”

Warmer tempratures

"WRC safari looks tough and challenging this year, with it being in March over Easter. The temperatures will be warmer than in June, with perhaps higher degradation on tyres due to the temperatures and the surface being drier, which will mean more abrasive dry stages."

“With increased ambient temperature there will be more dust in the air due to the dry conditions and fesh fesh.”

Motorsports Personality of the Year Award

Virani won the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship Division One and the prestigious Motorsports Personality of the Year Award. Winning the 2021 Nanyuki Rally is one of his great memories.

One of the first official programmes for the 2024 WRC Safari Rally will be the official reconnaissance of the route. This started yesterday and will end today.

The reconnaissance of the Super Spectator Stage will be conducted on Wednesday. This will coincide with the scrutineering of the rally cars at the Service Park in Naivasha.

10-km spectator stage

On the first day on Thursday, the 10-kilometre spectator stage at Kasarani will compete in the opposite direction.

On Friday in Kedong, the drivers will also be going in the opposite direction and on Saturday in Sleeping Warrior, Elementeita and Soysambu sections. Sunday sections will remain the same.

There will be 18 Competitive Stages in this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Shakedown section

The major event will kick off with the Shakedown Section at the Kedong Stage before the lead cars in the FIA Class return to Nairobi.

Apart from the Shakedown at Kedong and the Super Spectator Stage at Kasarani, all the other stages will be repeated twice during the competition.

