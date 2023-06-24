Uganda rally fans take over ‘Vasha’ in WRC’s seventh leg

As the World Rally Championship comes to an end on Sunday, it might as well be described as a dance floor for the visiting Ugandan motorsport fans.

The lush green Soysambu Ranch was transformed into a huge dance floor as the Ugandans shook the ground singing patriotic songs that at one point were louder than the exhaust pipes of the rally cars.

WRC fans scamper for safety as a chopper takes off from Soy Sambu spectator area on day three of WRC Safari Rally. The fans had milled around the helicopter to take photos and selfies on June 24, 2023.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

But interestingly, the majority of the Ugandan fans were men, prompting one Kenyan fan, Gideon Gichuki, to comment: “Next time bring your ladies!”

Another Kenyan said: “The taste of freedom is sweet, welcome to Kenya our Ugandan brothers and sisters.”

Elijah Kiseka said he was impressed by the solidarity of the Ugandans: “Welcome our Ugandan brothers, Kenya is your second home.”

“It is as if the kingdom of Buganda has been temporarily relocated to Naivasha. I love the patriotic songs of the Ugandans. I have never seen this before, even when Kenyans break a world record, as Faith Kipyegon did recently by breaking double world records in the 1,500 and 5,000 metres, but there was no celebration at the national level, except for the visit to State House, which was more of a public relations exercise. Kudos to the Ugandans,” said Andrew Kiarie.

The Ugandans, with their national flags on the roofs of their personal and hired vehicles, did not disappoint as they wowed the Kenyan fans with their dancing styles.

Fans parade to have a view of the WRC Safari Rally at the Soy Sambu spectator area during day-three of the championship on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“This is the kind of vibe I like to see and not the over-drinking in Naivasha town,” said Lynda Naava at Soysambu Ranch.

There were some lighter moments when a Kenyan woman, Jesca Mutiri, shouted that they should pay taxes for enjoying our hospitality.

“In Kenya we're looking for taxes by hook or by crook and these Ugandans should pay taxes now to ease our burden,” said Jesca.

“This thing (WRC) needs to become the East Africa Safari Rally like it was in the early 1970s,” said John Kasera from Jinja.

“We will be back next year with a big bang! The hospitality of the Kenyans is fantastic,” said Musinguzi James from Kampala.

WRC Safari Rally fanatics cheer after a glimpse of a rally car at Soy Sambu spectator area on day-three of the event on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, rally fans braved the chilly weather to watch the WRC action at the sprawling Soysambu farm, where the action took centre stage as the global event entered its final stages.

In the morning, there was a huge traffic jam as enthusiasts snaked their way to the venue.

By midday, the crowd had swelled, signalling the importance of the global competition and the growing influence of the ancient sport.

One social media user remarked: “Kama huendi Naivasha utakuwa utkuwa wapi. Unabaki home kama furniture” (If you don’t go to Naivasha, where will you be? You want to stay at home like furniture,' she taunted her fans.

The comments clearly show how much the trip to Naivasha to watch the rally is valued by the young and vibrant.

Fans cheer during the WRC Safari Rally at the Soysambu spectator area on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The spectators’ stage resembled a car bazaar, with top-of-the-range gas guzzlers — despite the rising cost of fuel — on stage, as well as old rust buckets with a fresh coat of paint.

For fashion lovers, it was time to take a lesson or two from the fashionistas who came out in their best outfits. The scantily clad were also on show, counting down the minutes to the rally time.

For others, it was a family day out and the winding hills of Soysambu provided the best escape as they waited for the dust-blowing drivers to pass while the youngsters celebrated.

Elfyn Evans navigated by Scott Marin racing on a Toyota Yaris GR at Soysambu Stage during the World Rally Championships Safari Rally, Kenya on June 24, 2023 Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The sleeping warrior — a section of the WRC route — was no longer asleep as the skidding drivers danced around the dusty and rocky route, demonstrating their rallying prowess to the awestruck fanatics.

A fish vendor, Michael Omunga, had travelled from Kisumu city to sell his favourite delicacy, but was disappointed by the few customers who came to sample the tilapia.

“I was expecting business to be booming, but it seems that the majority of Kenyans don't have the purchasing power. It is a perishable commodity and I just hope things will improve as the day progresses,” he said.

Nichil Sachania navigated by Deep Patel racing on a Mitsubishi Evo X WRC3 in action at Soysambu Stage during World Rally Championships Safari Rally Kenya on June 24, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Another vendor, Sharon Nekesa, expressed similar concerns, which she attributed to the cool weather at the private farm.