Ogier, Rovanpera head into final day as Safari Rally favourites

Not even two world champions, Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera, could defy the Sleeping Warrior.

The cars must have disrupted his peaceful slumber and he reacted by unleashing his wrath with such vengeance that the best drivers in the world driving the best rally cars were left feeling utterly hopeless through the 31km Sleeping Warrior where the heavens opened up.

The drivers started fast, some hitting over 190km in the straights of the Soysambu before dark clouds gathered and flooded the roads with water, leaving the cars without any grip.

Many went wide around corners, some hit rough patches which shook every nut and bolt, spewing body panel parts.

Even on full boost the 500bhp plus cars were struggling. "Welcome to classic Safari," noted a TV commentator.

At the end Rovanpera, 22, emerged the best with his superb car handling skills inside the Toyota Yaris GR as he trailed teammate and rally leader for the last two days Sebastien Ogier by 16.7 seconds.

They will square it out on Sunday in the 90km last day competition through Chui, Malewa and Hell's Gate before the flow of champagne at the Hell's Gate National Park cliff where an imminent 1-2-3-4 Toyota parade seems possible.

But not yet.

Not after the results from Saturday's second loop.

"It's worse than driving on ice, very impressive," said the 2019 world champion Ott Tanak, whose Ford Puma skidded through corners as if it was doing an ice slalom.

Everybody had tales to tell. But it is Rovanpera who threw caution to the wind, sending clear signal that he will fight to the end after he slashed his 32 seconds deficit at the end of Elmenteita 2 to a mere 16.7 secs behind Ogier of France.

Ogier completed the day with 2 hours 43.49.2 seconds with Rovanpera only 16.7 behind. They have built a buffer zone of 2 minutes 23.3 seconds over third placed teammates Elfyn Evans and Katsuta Takamoto for a commanding 1-2-3-4 Toyota lineup.

"Even on the straights, second gear was quite high-speed,” laughed Rovanperä at the finish.

“We are here in one piece and that was the only goal for today.”

The question is will Toyota replicate last year's similar finishing pattern? They are only 90km away from this feat. But as the Sleeping Warrior decreed, the Safari Rally is never over until it is over.

Carl Tundo started the afternoon loop in 15th position but jumped to 13th and 4th in the Rally 2 category.

M-Sport Ford duo Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet, both recovering from disappointing Friday, held sixth and seventh places respectively.

Sunday’s finale features three stages - each run twice - located on the southern side of Lake Naivasha.

