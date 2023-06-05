Service park at Naivasha is a beehive of activity

Intense activities are going on at the World Rally Championship Safari Rally nerve center located at the Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha.

Service Park manager Joe Muchiri was a busy man Monday, supervising the arrival of equipment ahead of the seventh leg of the 13-event global championship.

Keen to detail, he scrutinised the offloading of the equipment that included fliers and other essential apparatus.

“Everything is going on well. We have hired local youths for non-skilled jobs, with more to be recruited as we near the event,” Muchiri told Nation Sport in Naivasha.

He dismissed talks in some of the social media platforms that the casual jobs have been given to “outsiders” as he assured of a transparent hiring process.

“We have already entered into partnership with the county government on how the recruitment will be conducted. Those seeking for slots should just be patient,” said Mr Muchiri.

He said they are scheduled to hold talks with the Nakuru county official tomorrow (today) on the issues but said all the wards within Naivasha will have a “piece of cake.”

At the same time, hoteliers have started in earnest preparations to host international guests expected to jet into the country within a fortnight.

According to Hylise hotel manager, Seaman Otanga, bookings had shot up to 100 per cent thanks to the global competition.

The hotel has enjoyed brisk business since the return of the Safari Rally.

“We have little to complain about…the industry is looking up and we hope the best is yet to come,” he said.

The manager said the facility has been fully booked ahead of the June event quipping: “We have run out of rooms.”

The facility is among the fastest growing hotels in Naivasha, having hosted high profile dignitaries since the onset of the WRC event two years ago.

“We are also offering outside catering services during the racing, a plus for the sector which had struggled due to the ripple effect of Covid-19.