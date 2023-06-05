Safari Rally gets Sh32m boost from Toyota

The 2023 WRC Safari Rally has retained 90 percent of last year's route as the government announced Monday that it will sponsor four drivers in the June 22 to 26 round of the World Rally Championship in Nairobi and Naivasha.

The WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi said the rally will start on June 22 at Kasarani Super Special Stage after the ceremonial flag off at Uhuru Park.

Fans will be treated to full day action in the Kedong/Loldia areas on the Friday followed by Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior test on Saturday before the rally concludes on Sunday at Hells Gate.

Kimathi was speaking at Cfao Motors showroom in Mombasa Road where the company presented a sponsorship cheque of Sh32 million to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on behalf of the Safari Rally.

Namwamba announced that the government has taken a deliberate effort to sponsor four drivers - McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome plus Pauline Shegu and Linet Ayuko for posterity.

He said that it does not make sense for Kenya to host foreigners to come race and leave with their fancy cars without leaving any continuity of the sport.

He welcomed Cfao Motors' sponsorship together with that from KCB Bank and Safaricom to sustain the sport.

Greater participation by women

"We have a strong message for posterity in the three youngsters and we want to see more women in motorsports," said Namwamba.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the WRC Safari Rally. This event allows us to enhance our GR brand proposition, showcasing the performance of Toyota vehicles to the Kenyan consumers," said Cfao Motors CEO Reel Singh.

The company has for the third year running will provide route opening cars for the Safari. As part of the sponsorship, Cfao Motors will unveil a range of models including Hilux pick ups and a Safari Rally Limited Edition Gazoo Racing fitted kit Hilux.