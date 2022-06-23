Safari Rally: Where to watch the action

Carry you picnic seat, food and drinks for fun and play. The WRC Safari Rally has been organised for fans’ enjoyment.

As a guide, if you live in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos then Kasarani was the place to be on Thursday.

The first two cars started the Safari Rally action side by side at Thursday 2:08pm after which they drove to Naivasha by road offering ordinary Kenyans an opportunity to see the beautifully crafted machines travelling at normal highway speed in the end.

Here’s where you can catch the rest of the action:

DAY TWO (Friday, June 24): LOLDIA, GEOTHERMAL, KEDONG (repeated once).

Friday is a busy day.

The first car leaves the Wildlife Research and Training Centre at 7:00am.

Plan early to reach the spectators' area on time at Kedong ranch directly opposite Sopa Lodge, 10 kilometres from the Mai Mahiu road turn off to Moi South Road.

Fans will watch the cars at full speed less than a kilometre from the finish with a 90 degrees’ corner before a straight being the highlight.

There is another well spread zone only six kilometres from Longonot town which offers a bird’s eye view of oncoming cars from one kilomere away.

Loldia borders the Great Rift Valley road.

Fans have been advised to reach at the viewing point at an elevation of 2,500 metres above sea level where you can view the entire Lake Naivasha from Narasha side, and there will be limited spaces.

The Geothermal stage has been closed from the public.

The cars will do Kedong in the morning and afternoon.

DAY THREE (Saturday, June 25): SOYSAMBU, ELEMENTAITA, SLEEPING WARRIOR (repeated once):

Action will revolve around the expansive Soysambu Conservancy 10 kilometres away from Gilgil town with the first car leaving Naivasha at 7:00 am.

The leg is accessed either at the gate of Soysambu next to the highway and Pipeline road near Nakuru at the end of Kikopey public road.

The spectator point at Soysambu can host more that 20,000 spectators in an open field ideal for those who love partying in the open.

It is also good for game viewing.

The other point is nestled on a small hill offering the fans to watch rally cresting it at over 150kph.

Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior are closed to the public.

DAY 4 (Sunday, June 25) OSERIAN, NARASHA, HELLS GATE (repeated once):

Narasha is the place to be.

This is a public road passing through homesteads, and locals have been prepared to host you. Party goers can have overnight camping to watch the only highest jump of the Safari where could fly for 40 metres from 9:00am.

Another party at Hell's Gate overlooking a 100-metre cliff has a very big spectators area and the podium finish of the 2022 Safari Rally.

NTV Safari Rally Live Stage guide:

Thursday (June 23):

12.30pm – 2.00pm: Ceremonial start and flag-off

2.08pm – 3.08pm: SS1 Super Special, Kasarani

Friday (June 23):

No live stage

Saturday (June 25):

9.00am – 10.00am: SS9 Elmenteita 1

3.00pm – 4.00pm: SS12 Elmenteita 2

Sunday (June 26):

9.00am – 10.00am: SS16 Hells Gate 1