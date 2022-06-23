Vroooooom! Uhuru flags off WRC Safari Rally at KICC

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially flagged off the World Rally Championship Safari Rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Kenyatta said the Safari Rally enjoys a very special place in Kenya's heritage.

"It is an iconic event tied to the history of our country, the history of sports in Kenya and the entire East African region," said Kenyatta.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed once more thanked President Kenyatta for his determination to see the rally back to Kenya for the second year running. The Safari Rally returned to the WRC calendar last year for the first time since 2002.

The first driver to be flagged off was Kenya's youngster McRae Kimathi in his Safaricom-sponsored M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3, followed by Maxime Wahome, the only female driver in the Safari Rally.

The drivers are heading to Kasarani for the Super Special Stage which kicks off at 2.08pm at Kasarani before moving to Naivasha where they'll rest overnight ahead of Friday's stages.

On Friday, the cars will restart the competition and tackle the second stage (SS2) in Naivasha.

Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, returning to the Safari after 20 years, on Wednesday said although shorter, the Safari still looks the same.

