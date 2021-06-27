Safari Rally Stage 18: Onkar Rai wins WRC3

Kenya’ Onkar Rai navigated by Drew Sturrock steers his Volkswagen Polo

Kenya’ Onkar Rai navigated by Drew Sturrock steers his Volkswagen Polo during the SS17 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at Loldia, Naivasha on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | WRC

By  WRC Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's Karan Patel is 20.1sec slower than Rai, but there's nothing to fight for here on the final stage
  • Carl Tundo finished third in WRC3 after a mixed weekend

There were no heroics from the local star Onkar Rai here in the final stage as he cruised to the end to confirm an emotional victory in WRC3. 

