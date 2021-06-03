Safari Rally greening project shifts up another gear

From left: World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya CEO Phineas Kimathi, Kisumu County Tourism CEC Achie Alai, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko pose for a photo during the greening legacy tree planting ceremony at Oile Park Kisumu on June 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Over the last two days some 10,500 trees were planted in Kakamega and Kisumu counties
  • Kimathi said that the project had so far seen over 655,000 trees planted under the WRC conservation theme
  • Mohamed called on Kenyans to support the WRC Safari Rally greening legacy agenda that aims to  plant 6 million trees in 2021

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya Greening legacy project targets planting 19 million trees over the next three years.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.