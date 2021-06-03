Safari Rally greening project shifts up another gear

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya Greening legacy project targets planting 19 million trees over the next three years.

Over the last two days some 10,500 trees were planted in Kakamega and Kisumu counties.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko, and WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Phineas Kimathi led various environmental conservation groups in the exercise carried out in the two counties on Thursday and Friday.

Kimathi said that the project had so far seen over 655,000 trees planted under the WRC conservation theme.

The greening project aims to commemorate the 19 years the Safari Rally was out of the World Rally Championship.

Mohamed called on Kenyans to support the WRC Safari Rally greening legacy agenda that aims to plant 6 million trees in 2021.

“The programme targets wetlands and water catchment areas affected by deforestation, traditional Safari Rally routes, and the Moi International Sports Centre’s spectator stage, Kasarani,” she said.

Tobiko pointed out that the late Wangari Maathai’s sustained environmental conservation battle had borne fruit with many people of all ages advocating for the fight against climate change.

“We have less than 10 years to take drastic action to reverse the consequences of climate change,” he said.

Day two of the campaign in western Kenya saw thousands of trees planted at the Kalro Sugar Research Institute (SRI) and along River Kibos.

SRI Director Christine Omondi, Kisumu CEC Environment Salmon Orimba, CEC Tourism Achie Alai and WRC Safari Rally Greening legacy project Head Ivy Kaburu led the initiative.

Thousands of trees have been planted along River Thingithu, Thanantu, Bwothunaro, and other wetlands in Meru, Thika River in Kiambu and Machakos.

Other areas that have been covered are Ngare Ndare forest in Meru and Laikipia counties, Mbooni Hills, Chyulu Hills, Mbui Nzau hill Makueni, KWSTI in Nakuru, Kamau river in Kitui County.