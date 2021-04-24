Roar of rally car engines lures Naivasha residents out of homes

The helicopter circling beneath the blue sky is a rare spectacle, bringing back memories of years gone by as the pilot monitors the rallying drivers cruise through the uneven, wet and slippery terrain.

The throaty sound emanating from the sky is forcing Naivasha residents out of their houses, eager to catch a glimpse of the helicopter.

The much-publicised ARC Equator Rally is closed to spectators, but the gusto among the rally lovers within the dust filled town of Naivasha has reached fever pitch.

Davis Njuguna Kamau, a speed aficionado, cannot keep calm with the Equator Rally event happening in his backyard. His farm house is a stone throw away from Kedong ranch, a section of the 200-kilometre competitive route for the motor racers.

“I love speed and motorsport is one of my favourites. I have been involved in the competition since the days of the Marlboro Safari Rally in the 1990’s,” he remembers.

Together with his late brother-in-law, Joseph Kangari Muhu, they were accredited “route openers” an assignment that saw them traverse the vast Rift Valley Province-then-as advance team to survey the route.

As the rally cars zoomed past blowing a cloud of dust, Njuguna and his brother -in- law purred with satisfaction. “The memories are still fresh…vivid recollections of the yesteryear. It was fun, a thrill-a-minute show,” explained Kamau.

The return of the World Rally Championship has awoken his passion for the sport. He is keenly following the event through the various media outlets and, more so, his favourite Nation Sport newspaper.