Crews caught between a rock and a hard place in two tough stages

Kenya's rally driver Linet Ayuko (second right) is helped after falling into a ditch during the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally Kenya at the Kenya Wildlife Services Institute in Naivasha, Kenya, on April 24, 2021, ahead of the return of the World Rally Championship (WRC) scheduled in Kenya in June 2021 after 19 years.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan round of African Rally Championship lived up to its old reputation as the drivers complain of slippery, wet and rocky stages as they tackled Saturday’s stages in Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior
  • Top drivers out but FIA Super Rally Rules allow them to restart the rally on the following day if they wish to do so, but after some penalties

Leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders Baldev Chager and Onkar Rai are out of the Equator Rally after their cars hit rocks in the fifth section of Saturday’s competition.

