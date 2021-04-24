Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

President Uhuru Kenyatta with WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi (left) and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at Soysambu Competitive Sectionon April 24, 2021 from where the President followed the African Rally Championship Equator Rally’s action.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta joins top rally officials in following Equator Rally action from Soysambu section
  • Tundo, the five times winner of the Safari Rally, set fastest times on all the six completive stages of the rally yesterday despite driving a VW Polo R5 car for the first time.

Carl “Flash” Tundo goes into Sunday’s final sections of the African Rally Championship Equator Rally with a huge, six-minute head start.

