Rare cars to feature in Concours d’Elegance

Two rare Volkswagen Karmann Ghia coupes and a pair of Alfa Romeo Spider sports convertibles have been listed in the Africa Concours d’Elegance to be held by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club on September 26 at the Nairobi Racecourse.

Long time Concours supporter Paul Chemngorem will be driving along the judging line in front of the grand stands in his 1962 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia.

He will be challenged by Tutu Maina, one of the young contestants who is racing to build his Karmann Ghia.

It is a credit to the 50th annual Concours to have two of these limited production coupes contesting the up to 1300cc class.