Rare cars to feature in Concours d’Elegance

The 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Sports.

The 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Sports is one of the cars that will compete in the September contest.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Long time Concours supporter Paul Chemngorem will be driving along the judging line in front of the grand stands in his 1962 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia.

Two rare Volkswagen Karmann Ghia coupes and a pair of Alfa Romeo Spider sports convertibles have been listed in the Africa Concours d’Elegance to be held by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club on September 26 at the Nairobi Racecourse.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Tokyo 2020's turbulent Olympic timeline

  2. Covid-19 delay could be golden lining for US athletes

  3. Tokyo Olympics set for 'strange' opening ceremony

  4. 'Crazy' Sifan Hassan eyes unprecedented Olympic track treble

  5. Experience, promise could carry ‘Shujaa’ all the way in Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.