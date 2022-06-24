Naivasha’s red light comes alive with age-old trade

The red light streets of Naivasha are actually red-literally.

Talk about seizing the moment and the actors in the age-old industry -that existed even during Biblical times - are strategically placed.

A walk into the back streets of Naivasha, where the older generation of commercial sex workers have been confined into by their fresh-faced competitors, are back to life.

The new generation, banking on their youngish looks, appear unworried and hubristic.

Being skimpy will definitely be an allure, and they know it.

Every trader in Naivasha wants to make a kill during the World Rally Championship (WRC) event and would they not want to be part of the cast?

A driver who is lodging at one of the back alleys talked of a bold lot that is not shying to haggle for pricing with targeted clientele.

“They will approach a potential customer and speak their mind. Woe unto you if you are faint-hearted. You will fall for the line, hook and sinker,” said the tour driver.