McRae Kimathi gets Ford drive for Poland

Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi and fellow Junior World Rally Championship competitor, Estonia’s Robert Virves, have been handed Ford Fiesta drives for next week’s 78th Rally Poland, organisers announced Tuesday.

Kimathi, 27, competed in last week’s Rally Portugal, the fourth round of the World Rally Championship, finishing fifth in the JWRC category.

He will use the June 11-12 Rally Poland as preparation for the WRC Safari Rally that runs from June 23 to 26, and also the seventh round of the WRC in Estonia next month.

“M-Sport Poland will run two identical Ford Fiesta Rally3 cars on its home event, one of which will be driven by Estonia’s Robert Virves and the other by Kenyan youngster McRae Kimathi,” the European Rally Championship announced on its website.

“It is understood the high-speed roads around the Masurian lake district will be used as a warm-up for the penultimate round of the WRC’s one-make junior series, which takes place at Rally Estonia in July.