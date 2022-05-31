Safari Rally month kicks off with NMG motor expo at KICC

With Wednesday marking 22 days before the start of the 2022 WRC Safari Rally, the Nation Media Group is finalising plans for Friday’s motor expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), a free-entry corporate and family event that will launch the final countdown to the world’s toughest rally.

Italy’s Rally Italia Sardegna rolls off with a special stage between the San Josemaria Escrivà de Balaguer Waterfront and the Cabu Abbas Complex on the beautiful island of Sardinia tomorrow, ahead of three days of competition from Friday to Sunday.

High adrenalin action

After which the cream of global motorsport will troop to Kenya for the sixth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) to run around scenic stages in Nairobi and Naivasha from June 23 to 26.

To build up towards the WRC Safari Rally, Nation Media Group (NMG) has organised Friday’s motor expo at the KICC to offer motorsports fans an opportunity to see rally cars close up, mingle with Kenya’s leading rally drivers and enjoy a full day of high adrenalin action that starts at 7am and that will climax with rally car stunts by top drivers.

Various corporates will also pitch tent at the KICC, offering the rally teams an opportunity to mingle and, perhaps, even clinch sponsorship deals.

A strong WRC Safari Rally team, led by chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi, is putting up a tent and information booths where officials of the Kenya Motor Sports federation (KMSF) will also be on hand to offer tips and information to both fans and aspiring rally drivers, along with anyone interested in joining motorsports.

“We shall answer any questions regarding motorsports generally and all major stakeholders, including club chairmen, drivers, sponsors and other officials will be on hand to respond to any matters regarding motorsports — this is an open day and forum for the motorsports community and anyone else interested,” Kimathi, who is also the chairman of KMSF said Tuesday.

“KMSF will be there to facilitate any queries on motorsports and we will also guide enthusiasts on hoe to obtain competition licenses, among other things,” KMSF general manager Mwaura Njuguna added.

Among the cars on show this Friday will be the Toyota Yaris GR route opener for the WRC Safari Rally which has been fully modified to International Automobile Federation (FIA) standards by veteran rally driver Azar Anwar.

Free-to-air broadcast rights

Young Kenyan drivers under the Rally Stars programme — McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome, Maxine Wahome and Hamza Anwar — will also display their new Ford Fiesta R3 machines that will tackle the Safari later this month.

NMG’s NTV channel holds the free-to-air broadcast rights for the 2022 World Rally Championship and fans at the KICC will also have an opportunity to watch live sections of Rally Italia Sardegna besides other experiential activities with lots of gifts to be won on location.

NTV will broadcast selected stages and daily highlights of the Italian round, but will televise all live stages of the WRC Safari Rally from June 23 to 26.