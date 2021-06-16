Major Safari Rally facelift at KWS institute

Portugal's Miguel Fonseca (left), the International Press Officer seconded by the WRC Promoter to the WRC Safari Rally, has a word with the WRC Safari Rally Media Centre manager Fondo Nzovu during construction of the Media Centre at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute in Naivasha on June 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Structures at the WRC Safari Rally Service Park in Naivasha are quickly taking shape with the made-from-scratch Presidential Pavilion a star attraction for the June 24 to 27 competition.

