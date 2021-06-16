Major Safari Rally facelift at KWS institute

Structures at the WRC Safari Rally Service Park in Naivasha are quickly taking shape with the made-from-scratch Presidential Pavilion a star attraction for the June 24 to 27 competition.

Besides the pavilion works, temporary tents are being put up to host various installations such as the Media Centre, Media Zone, Hospitality Suite along with various facilities at the main Service Park which is located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute.

Yesterday, Portugal’s Miguel Fonseca, seconded by the WRC Promoter to help in setting up media operations at the WRC Safari Rally, was among top officials who inspected works at the Media Centre.

Portugal's Miguel Fonseca (left), the International Press Officer seconded by the WRC Promoter to the WRC Safari Rally, has a word with the WRC Safari Rally Media Centre manager Fondo Nzovu during construction of the Media Centre at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute in Naivasha on June 14, 2021. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

National Olympic Committee of Kenya secretariat officials, led by Secretary General Francis Mutuku, also toured the Service Park to, among other things, get familiar with media operations and Covid-19 control procedures.

Meanwhile, it was a pro bono act by Charles Kanyi, a former basketball star and Managing Director at Chairmania Events Limited, that ushered him to the world of rallying after he secured a contract to put structures in Naivasha.

During the recent, two-day Equator Safari Rally competition, the event organiser who put up tents at the magnificent service bay located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute (KWSTI) grounds, Naivasha, towered, just like his towering height.

In his preferred game, he scored slam dunks and reaping the fruits of quick thoughts and seizing an opportunity that has given him a lifetime chance to work with the best in the industry.

More humbling for the motorsport lover is the prospect of having to rub shoulders with his idols. He flew to overseas countries just to get the thrill and spills of the speeding machines.

“I have attended rallies in South Africa and other states just to enjoy the motorsport event,” he added.

With the event happening in his backyard, the tall former basketball player who adores four wheelers and speed is relishing every moment and keeps glancing at his watch as time ticks away towards the d-day.

Charles Kanyi during the interview. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Leaning back, the former KCB player recalls contacting the Safari Rally team headed by the WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer, Phineas Kimathi in 2017 soon after learning that the country was poised to host the event.

“I was warm about the event and fancied a chance to work with the rally team. My request was simple. I wanted to offer voluntary services and the organiser answered in the affirmative,” said Kanyi.

Having received positive feedback, the former athlete, who turned out for the KCB basketball team, has never looked back and is only months away from actualising his dream.

“The firm dealt majorly with corporate events and the championship is a new frontier for the company with a nine-year existence history,” added, leaning on a posh chair inside his splendid office.

Charles Kanyi during the interview. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The company he heads is credited for putting up an eye catching media center that won accolades from local and international journalists but the unassuming, affable businessman, quipped: “Not just yet.”

He said the Equator Rally was a “learning curve to discover the misses” and improve on areas that the company fell short.

“It will be a different ball game come the June event.” he assured.

“They organisers did well. The test drive during the ARC event was an eye opener on what to expect and I really thank the organisers for the dry run. We established areas that we need to improve on,” noted Kanyi.

The company will not only be offering structures, but Kanyi and co. will provide furniture that will be used in the rally offices, controls and medical centres.

“Basically, we are in charge of the comforts from the spectators to the VIP,” he added.

On furniture provision, Kanyi assured of world class fittings within their work scope, showing commitment to details.

He assured Naivasha youth a chance to share the cake, saying he will be hiring casuals to assist during the world motor sport event.

“Where their services will be needed, as firm we shall definitely consider them… the ripple effect from the event will definitely be enormous,” he said during the exclusive interview with Nation Sport.

He called on fellow athletes to take up opportunities while still at the peak of their careers and establish businesses that ensure posterity.

“The life span of any sport is short lived and only prudent investment can save them on a rainy day. A course in prudence financial management can come in hardy,” he advised.

At the moment, he has rolled up his sleeves, ready to deliver a world class event in terms of providing structure and a state of the art Media Centre. He is raring to go.