Kenya’s Shiri, Mionki get a taste of desert rallying in Saudi Arabia

Helen Shiri and Tuta Mionki celebrated the International Women's Day on Friday together with 82 ladies from 36 countries in a sporting way after competing in the 1,600km-long women's only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia on Friday with a statement that they will return next year for better results.

The Kenyans finished 49th overall in their first desert outing, driving a Toyota Fortuner that was plagued by punctures and navigational glitches.

“As rookies in a new rally with teams from Dakar Rally I am glad we managed to bring back the car in one piece,” said Shiri, the first indigenous Kenyan woman to compete in an international rally in the 2013 Pearl of Africa continental championship in Uganda 11 years ago.

Now on its third edition themed “She Shifts the World”, Rally Jameel zoomed off on March 4 and concluded on International Women’s Day last Friday.

On 24 June, 2018, Saudi Arabia lifted its long-standing driving ban for women, rekindling hopes that there would be additional steps towards greater freedoms – particularly for women – in a country with a poor human rights record.

“The rocks and mountains, the rivers, the dunes. What an experience! Thanks Rally Jameel for a great event. I think we now understand this rally is not our cup of tea but interesting,” said Shiri.

Classic rally

“More of a rally raid combined with Classic rally and average challenge.

“We thank God for position 49 out of 55 overall and position 22 in our class," said Shiri.

Rally Jameel is initiated by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bakhashab Motorsports.