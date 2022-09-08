It’s a virtual rally build-up for Kimathi team in Greece

In Athens

After three days of route survey on rough, rocky and twisty sections of the EKO Acropolis Rally in the south, Kenyans McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni arrived here late afternoon ready for the start of the exciting action.

M-Sport Ford Poland subjected the Kenyans and five other team members of the FIA Rally Star Programme to the ultimate test of mind and body reflexes co-ordination in an e-rally blow out on a hot, humid afternoon at an indoor basket court inside the Athens Olympic stadium.

The e-rally computer game machines are simulated like a rally car complete with clutch, break, accelerator and close ratio gear shift in a real rally route layout.

The WRC Promoter, who is the FIA World Championship’s commercial rights holder, has included the WRC Safari Rally in the 2021 championship game.

The 2021 EKO Acropolis Rally has been replicated and loaded into a computer programme for the drivers and rally fans across the globe.

The idea is to give the drivers their first simulated feel of what to expect in the next three days in the real rally this weekend.

Kimathi said e-rally is a recap of the entire rally route encapsulated into one endless thread of rallying at competition speed since they have been reccing using a standard car at ordinary speeds in the last three days. The duo had earlier on surveyed the 1.95-kilometre Super Special Stage on foot, with Kioni taking pace notes, a task he said was the best physical exercise, having been on wheels for six days.

"We have really stretched, and I can't stop marveling at this engineering masterpiece," said Kioni, referring to the architectural design of the Olympic Stadium.

The 70,000-capacity stadium, built to host the 2004 Athens Olympics, is a multi-purpose facility.

Engineers have created a twisty, 1.95-kilometre road complete with six inches of concrete topped by four inch tarmac on top of the football field grass ground and running track.

Hardened wooden ply and rubber has been laid to protect the ground. Pre-cast concrete subs separate the two tracks. This track will be dismantled from Friday.

“I would love such a track at Kasarani, unforgettable experience for the fans,”said WRC Promoter executive Simon Larkin. “Maybe your new President should put up one."

Most drivers walked around the SSS while Priority One pilots used moped Scooters in an exercise which was exciting to watch.

Kimathi said road sections are rocky and rough.

“This is like the short Sleeping Warrior Safari section 10 times,” said Kimathi in a brief break between in the e-rally competition.