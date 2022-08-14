Hamilton praises Samburu sanctuary for animal conservancy

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on the Reteti Elephant Animal Sanctuary community in Kenya for their effort in wildlife conservation.

In a post on his official Instagram account on Sunday, Hamilton, who has been on holiday in Africa, is seen admiring a young elephant and giraffe at the Samburu-based sanctuary.

He says his experience at the place was fulfilling, and the world should draw inspiration from the work of the community to take care of the orphaned animals.

Related Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on holiday in Kenya Motorsport

“Thank you to the wonderful people at the Reteti Animal Sanctuary for not only hosting us, but more importantly, dedicating their time to rescue, research and conservation,” said the British superstar in the Instagram post.

“They’re the first indigenous community owned and run sanctuary in Africa and the work they do for these animals should be an inspiration to us all. They take in orphaned animals who likely wouldn’t make it on their own and release them back into the wild when they’re strong enough."

“This was a truly centering experience, one that reinforces that we all share this planet. We’re not above animals, we’re with them. More often, we’re guests in their homes. Every day the motherland is more beautiful than the last. I love Kenya.”

Reteti Elephant Animal Sanctuary is the first community owned elephant sanctuary in Africa.

It was opened by former Samburu County Governor Moses Lonelkulal on August 20, 2016.

Its purpose is to rescue orphaned and abandoned elephant calves before releasing them back into the forest at an age where they can take care of themselves.

Hamilton's tour in the country has been kept secret, reports indicating that he arrived in the country last Sunday from Namibia.

Together with his close associates, including friends and family, they were expected to tour a number of areas in the country including the Maasai Mara Reserve to witness this year’s Great Wildebeest Migration.

He was also in Rwanda where apart from meeting people, he got a close up with gorillas.

"Rwanda was truly beautiful. Thanks for having us. I can’t wait to come back”.

In another photo, he is seen holding a goat which he described as “new best friend”.

He is the latest sports icon to tour Kenya in recent months.

Others are retired footballer Samuel Eto’o who toured Malindi along the Kenyan coast with his immediate family.

