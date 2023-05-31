Fans gear up for rally in Naivasha, but where is the oomph?

Behind the curtains, meticulous planning is going on at the World Rally Championship Safari Rally nerve centre at the Wildlife Service Training Institute (WRTI) in Naivasha ahead of the motorcar race from June 22 to 25.

For the locals, especially rally devotees, it is another year that they will savour the thrills and spills of the WRC event that has been a hit since its return two years ago.

Among the fans is Njuguna Kamau who was always enthralled by the legendary Shekhar Mehta, who won the Safari a record five times.

“It is his exploits that endeared me to the event. He was famous and the radio commentators at the time did not disappoint,” he recalled.

Having been “hooked” to the sport, Kamau has never looked back and is upbeat but admits that the hype has somehow mellowed. “The organisers should up the ante days to the event. We need the razzmatazz back,” said Kamau.

Meanwhile. Nakuru Country Tourism Association (NCTA) Chairman David Mwangi said all hotels within Naivasha had been fully booked ahead of the motor event.

“The WRC event is good for the hoteliers, especially those within Naivasha,” he noted.

He said most of the bookings were by rally crews, the media and logistical teams from different countries.