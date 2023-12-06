Duncan wary of difficult conditions as rains pound Classic route

Legendary rally driver Ian Duncan has pointed out that the rains that have pounded different parts of the country recently will test the drivers and their cars to their limits at the 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally that starts this weekend and runs until December 18.

Just a few days before the rally revs off, some roads on the route have been rendered impassable by floods, throwing the spanner into the works as crews try to find ways of tackling what is expected to be a gruelling race.

“We just have to wait and see. I think the day before yesterday it rained very heavily in Voi, and the hotel we were staying in was under water.

“Maybe there won’t even be a place for us to stay. Never mind the roads. There are a lot of people whose homes are flooded. It is sad that we will be racing while people have their homes flooded. I guess that is part of life. It is sad that Africa is facing the effects of climate change, which is not their fault,” said Duncan.

This year’s rally, which has attracted 63 drivers will see the crews cover 4,000 kilometres, traversing 11 counties.

This competition promises to be a thrilling experience for Duncan and his fans with the return of the “Flying Sausage” which evokes memories of the Farmers’ Choice Toyota Celica which propelled him to victory at the 1994 Trust Bank Safari Rally.