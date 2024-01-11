Changes planned for Safari Rally podium party

Launching an aggressive marketing and merchandising campaign alongside revamping the “Hustlers’ Bazaar” are high up the “to-do” list for the organizing committee of this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Also, given logistical challenges faced in previous editions, plans are afoot to recalibrate the rally’s podium ceremonies and concentrate them at the end of the Hells Gate Power Stage rather than at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Naivasha town.

Speaking while launching a newly constituted organizing committee of the WRC Safari Rally on Wednesday evening, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said with less than 80 days to the Easter Safari Rally, the new team must move with speed and maintain the event’s world class standards.

This year’s edition of the WRC Safari Rally has been brought forward from its traditional June day so that it falls on the Easter weekend like the Safari of old.

It will now run from March 28 to 31 with the organisers also targeting an increased global television audience for the third round of the 2024 World Rally Championship.

In 2022, the WRC Safari Rally recorded a global viewership of about 80 million with media reports from last year’s competition still awaited.

Addressing the organizing team at the ministry’s Talanta Plaza headquarters, Namwamba said the blend of youth and experience makes the rally management team an exciting package. The team is led by legendary rally driver Jim Kahumbura as Event Director.

“We have selected a great team that includes experienced and young officials for this important event. The Safari Rally has had an immense impact in the Kenyan heritage and we pride ourselves as a nation with this championship,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

“Hustlers’ Bazaar” initiative

He noted that the changes mooted around the podium ceremonies are also meant to arrest logistical challenges faced in previous years.

“Go, see, conquer and deliver,” Namwamba told the officials adding that the team would be beefed up with the appointment of officials to handle security, traffic, social media, community and public liaison alongside commercialization and merchandising.

He noted that the “Hustlers’ Bazaar” initiative launched last year will be amplified this year to give a platform to local traders and artistes to enjoy benefits of the WRC Safari Rally stage.

The Safari is the third round of the 2024 World Rally Championships after this month’s Rallye Monte (January 25-28) and Rally Sweden (15-18 February) and will start at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on March 28.

Senior officials of the 2024 WRC Safari Rally Kenya unveiled by the Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday include:

Event Director:

Mr Jim Kahumbura

Assistant Event Director:

Mr Chris Kirwa

Clerk of the Course:

Mr Gurvir Bhabra HSC

Deputy Clerk of the Course:

Mr Onkar Kalsi

Assistant Clerks of the Course:

Mr George Mwangi

Mr Nazir Yakub

Mr George Njoroge

Mr Hudson Ojiambo

Mr Vincent Kaduki

Route Liaison/ Media Safety:

Mr Anwar Sidi

Assistant to Route Liaison:

Ms Tabitha Nashipae

Chief Safety Officer:

Mr Norris Ongalo

Deputy Safety Officer:

Mr Anthony Muchere

Assistant Safety Officer:

Mr Philip Pande

Chief Scrutineer:

Mr Musa Locho

Scrutineers:

Mr Aggrey Techera Okunyanyi

Mr Felix Amu

Mr Joseph Kiget

Chief Medical Officer:

Prof Raj Jutley

Deputy Medical Officer

Dr David Karuri

Assistant Medical Officer:

Dr Denis Kipkemoi Rono

Competitor Relations Officers:

Ms Jenny Dance

Ms Joan Nesbitt

Mr Douglas Makhulo

Chief Controller:

Mr Harjit Sagoo

Assistant Controller:

Mr Sammy Sugut

Chief Timekeeper:

Mr Darash Patel

Assistant Timekeepers:

Ms Catherine Mukabahati

Mr Kizito Makhande

Chief Rescue Officer:

Mr Darshak Patel

Service Park Coordinator:

Mr Joel Muchiri

Deputy Service Park Co-ordinator:

Mr Mark Linus Makhulo

Environmental Officer:

Ms Anna Ogema

National Press Officer:

Mr Elias Makori

Assistant Press Officers:

Mr Vincent Voiyoh