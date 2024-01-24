All set for Kenya Motor Sports Federation Awards
The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) will stage its annual awards gala on Saturday, January 27 at the Carnivore Restaurant, Nairobi.
This will be the first function for Maina Muturi since he was re-elected as chairman of the motorsport governing body. KMSF is in charge of 15 Motorsport clubs across the country.
Those attending the function are requested to be seated by 5.30pm in time for the main occasion to kick off at 6pm.
Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan, who clinched the 2023 African Rally Championship belt, will be among the top drivers present to receive their trophies.
They will be joined by Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana, who won the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship crown among others. Other leading competitors will include drivers who won their respective classes.
The group will include:
KNRC Group Classic: Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu
KNRC Group 2wd: Daren Miranda/Linet Ayuko
KNRC Group SPV: Jose Sardinha/Shameer Yusuf
KNRC Group S: Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry
KNRC Group Rally Raid: Chinu Matharu/Raju Chaggar
KNRC Group B13: Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana
KNRC Group N: Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel
KNRC Group Rally 3: McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni
KNRC Group Rally 2: Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan
KNRC Overall Champions: Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana
Winners in the National Raid Rally Championship 2023 will include the following:
Rally Raid Champion Tim Jessop
Rally Raid Top Driver Alasdair Keith
Rally Raid Top Navigator Charles Mousley
Prototype Class Driver Mark Glen
Prototype Class Navigator Douglas Rundgren
Modified Class Driver Alasdair Keith
Modified Class Navigator Charles Mousley
Buggy Class Driver Zane Young
Buggy Class Navigator Chantal Young
Meanwhile, two new members have been appointed to the East African Safari Classic Rally (EASCR) Board of Directors.
Former Kenya Motor Sports Federation chairman Mark Tilbury, and Classic Rally driver Aslam Khan were appointed as board members.
At the same function, Joey Ghose retained his position as the Chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally.
“Both Tilbury and Khan are vastly experienced persons in the field of rallying and will add great value to EASCR,” stated Ghose.
“Mark will also be the chairman of the Route Committee hence we can all be assured that the adventure spirit of the Classic Safari will always remain. Aslam will also head the Corporate Governance and Compliance Committee to ensure that the ongoing transitions within the Kenyan Sports Federations are complied with," he added.
The next major round of the Mini Classic Rally will be held in August 2024.