All set for Kenya Motor Sports Federation Awards

The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) will stage its annual awards gala on Saturday, January 27 at the Carnivore Restaurant, Nairobi.

This will be the first function for Maina Muturi since he was re-elected as chairman of the motorsport governing body. KMSF is in charge of 15 Motorsport clubs across the country.

Those attending the function are requested to be seated by 5.30pm in time for the main occasion to kick off at 6pm.

Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan, who clinched the 2023 African Rally Championship belt, will be among the top drivers present to receive their trophies.

They will be joined by Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana, who won the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship crown among others. Other leading competitors will include drivers who won their respective classes.

The group will include:

KNRC Group Classic: Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu

KNRC Group 2wd: Daren Miranda/Linet Ayuko

KNRC Group SPV: Jose Sardinha/Shameer Yusuf

KNRC Group S: Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry

KNRC Group Rally Raid: Chinu Matharu/Raju Chaggar

KNRC Group B13: Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana

KNRC Group N: Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel

KNRC Group Rally 3: McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni

KNRC Group Rally 2: Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan

KNRC Overall Champions: Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana

Winners in the National Raid Rally Championship 2023 will include the following:

Rally Raid Champion Tim Jessop

Rally Raid Top Driver Alasdair Keith

Rally Raid Top Navigator Charles Mousley

Prototype Class Driver Mark Glen

Prototype Class Navigator Douglas Rundgren

Modified Class Driver Alasdair Keith

Modified Class Navigator Charles Mousley

Buggy Class Driver Zane Young

Buggy Class Navigator Chantal Young

Meanwhile, two new members have been appointed to the East African Safari Classic Rally (EASCR) Board of Directors.

Former Kenya Motor Sports Federation chairman Mark Tilbury, and Classic Rally driver Aslam Khan were appointed as board members.

At the same function, Joey Ghose retained his position as the Chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

“Both Tilbury and Khan are vastly experienced persons in the field of rallying and will add great value to EASCR,” stated Ghose.

“Mark will also be the chairman of the Route Committee hence we can all be assured that the adventure spirit of the Classic Safari will always remain. Aslam will also head the Corporate Governance and Compliance Committee to ensure that the ongoing transitions within the Kenyan Sports Federations are complied with," he added.