Hundreds join Safari Rally officials, GBFA in tree-planting drive

A group of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally fans have teamed up with Green Blue Foundation Africa (GBFA) to conserve the environment by planting trees during the festive season.

Known as the WRC Fans Club, the over 800 fans will partner with the Safari Rally Greening Legacy Project and GBFA in the conservation project. They will also be involved in community-based programmes.

The group came up with the noble idea to help actualise the government’s Africa Climate Summit proposals and the recently ended COP28 Conference held in Dubai.

In addition, the group will also organise a meeting for youth groups to educate them on the importance of safety during the WRC Safari Rally.

Educate youth

This follows a protest by some young people who attempted to block the 2023 WRC Safari Rally routes in Naivasha. They were demanding to be given jobs during the rally.

GBFA Chief Executive Officer Prof Mbaabu Mathiu during an end of year party at Club 213 in Lavington, Nairobi said urged rally fans to join hands with the foundation by adopting 10 hectares of land at Kona Baridi near Kiserian at a cost of Sh6 million.

He said that GBFA is working in partnership with the Nation Media Group, Family Bank Group, Lohana Mahajan Mandal Community, Hindu Religious and Service Centre, Green Pot Enterprises, Kenya Defence Forces, Team Environment Kenya and Tana and Athi Development Authority and WRC Safari Rally Green Legacy Project to protect the environment.

19 million trees

GBFA is also helping the Kenya Forestry Service with re-afforestation of 250 hectares in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Prof Mathiu said by bringing in rally fans, who are representatives of ordinary Kenyans, GBFA will plant and maintain the trees.

“There is a difference between buying and growing trees,” he said. “We will grow trees for you.