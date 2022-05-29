Moment of truth as Pipeline, KCB cross swords in Kelibia

A place in the final awaits when local rivals Kenya Pipeline and KCB Women’s Team cross swords on Monday during the first semifinal of African Clubs Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The winner of the 6pm clash will battle the victor between record holders Al Ahly of Egypt and reigning champions Carthage of Tunisia in the final.

On their way to the semifinal, Pipeline overpowered the much-improved FAP of Cameroon 3-1(25-15,26-24,25-27,25-13) on Saturday, while KCB swept aside local champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-17,25-14,25-14) in another quarterfinal match.

Ahead of the semifinal, KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok offered that it’s going to be a tough match and whoever will have done their homework well will carry the day.

“Our strategy worked against Prisons on Saturday. We made use of the hard services and ensured experienced players Mercy Moim, Edith Wisa and Sharon Chepchumba were fruitful when they were upfront,” said Bitok, the national women’s coach.

“But the match against Pipeline will be a different ball game. They have good players like Veronica Adhiambo and Pamela Adhiambo who have been on the rise in recent times. Middle blocker Triza Atuka has also shown much improvement after recovering from the knee injury. It will be an interesting match and we hope to qualify for final and bring the trophy home.

But should we not, then we will offer our support to Pipeline,” he added.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said they just want to play good volleyball with their sights on the title.

“I can’t really talk much about our opponents but I know expectations from both ends are high. We haven’t been able to meet on the local scene but I’m glad we now have a chance and let’s see how it goes,” said Gitau.

The two teams met last during the 2021 Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs in Mombasa where the bankers won 3-1.

But the spotlight will be on left attacker Noel Murambi and Violet Makuto, who can play as a middle blocker and right attacker, who crossed over to Pipeline from KCB this season.

On their way to the semifinal, Ahly defeated Kelibia 3-0 (25-16,25-9,25-7), while Carthage dismissed Rwanda Patriotic Army 3-0 (25-19,25-8,25-12).

Prisons were the last Kenyan team to win the title in 2013 in Madagascar after a hard fought 3-2 Pétroliers of Algeria.