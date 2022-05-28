Kenya Pipeline sink FAP, set up KCB showdown in semis

Kenya Pipeline weathered a strong storm before overcoming FAP of Cameroon 3-1 (25-15, 26-24, 25-27, 25-13) to storm into the semi-finals of the 2022 women’s African Club Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia on Saturday.

Pipeline will now meet Kenyan rivals KCB in the last four. KCB humiliated Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14) in their quarter-final match in Kelibia to set up a semi-final showdown against Pipeline on Monday.

The Oilers came out all guns blazing to take the first set 25-15, before they were made to sweat for the second set where they had to rally from 21-17 behind to take a 2-0 lead.

The Cameroonians would not be denied in the third set, where they had raced to a 7-4, then 11-7, and 17-11 leads before the Kenyans rallied to tie it up at 22-22.

Paul Gitau's charges went up 24-22, before the Cameroonians rallied to even the scores at 24-24. Then they went ahead 25-24, 26-25 before closing out the set 27-25.

Pipeline gave FAP no chance in the fourth set after leading 4-1, 7-1, 8-1, 11-8, 16-8 and 22-10 before closing out the set at 25-13 to book their place in the last four for the first time since 2019 when they won bronze.

KCB shocked Kenya Prisons, who looked out of depth, in the encounter to ensure they make the last four of the competition on their return.