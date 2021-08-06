Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m gold

Bahamas's Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins the women's 400m final

Bahamas's Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins the women's 400m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 27-year-old from Nassau surged to the line in 48.36sec, with Maileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver and Allyson Felix of the United States claiming bronze.
  • Felix's bronze medal makes her the most decorated female athlete in track and field history with 10 medals won across five Olympic campaigns.

Tokyo, Japan

