Malkia Strikers hammer Morocco in friendly match

Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers on Friday defeated the Morocco National team 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-16) in an international friendly match at the Rabat International University, Morocco.

The team is using the build-up matches in preparation for the upcoming FIVB Challenger Cup in France.

The Challenger Cup is set for July 27-30 at Espace Mayenne in Laval.

The Challenger Cup is an annual international tournament contested by eight national teams that act as a qualifier for the FIVB Volleyball Women's National League (VNL).

Malkia Strikers will play their final friendly match on Saturday before the technical bench led by Brazilian coach Luizomar De Moura name the final squad of 14 players on Sunday that will leave for France on July 25 in time for the event.

Kenya will play Colombia on July 27 in the knock-outs. The other teams in the competition include Mexico, Ukraine, Vietnam, Sweden, France and Croatia.

Malkia Strikers will be keen to bag points at the event that will be crucial for the Road to Paris 2024.

Luizomar gave starts to the team's captain and left attacker Mercy Moim, Veronica Adhiambo, setter Immaculate Nekesa, middle blockers Belinda Barasa and Edith Wisah, opposite Sharon Chepchumba and libero Aggripina Kundu.

Upcoming left attacker Jemimah Siang'u later rested Moim while promising utility player Loise Simiyu came on for Chepchumba.

Chepchumba and Adhiambo delivered the points with powerful spikes, while Moim and Kundu did well in the back-court.

In attendance was Confederation of African Volleyball president Bouchra Hajij who lauded both teams for exemplary performance and encouraged the two nations to form a mutual partnership in developing the sport.

After the Challenger Cup, the East Africans are expected to play a friendly match against Mexico before they head to Cameroon on August 5 for the African Nations Championship.