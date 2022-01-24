KVF Strength and Conditioning course starts in Nairobi

Kenya Ports Authority men's volleyball team coach Sammy Mulinge says the Kenya Volleyball Federation Strength and Conditioning workshop that got underway Monday at the ABSA Sports Club in Nairobi was long overdue.

Mulinge said that most clubs in Kenya haven't invested in strength and conditioning coaching and the meeting is timely.

The tactician said the course will help coaches to discover underlying issues.

"It's the first day of the course and we have learnt alot. I believe by the time the course ends, we will have acquired enough knowledge that will come in handy in future.

This course has helped us see the need and the importance not to rush players to return to the field after injury, the player has to undergo certain procedure and stage before returning to court," said Mulinge, who doubles up as the national men's assistant coach.

"The course has also helped us to realize that it's not all about the physical approach of the player in the game, but also mentally and emotionally. And more so about women players when they are in their monthly periods and how to handle them," Mulinge added.

KPA team manager Joel Koskei said: "I have no choice but to engage the management to incorporate a strength and conditioning coach in our technical bench.

It's a good place start at in this early stages of the league. Although the course is a a bit expensive, I believe the end results will pay off and that's why I have all my technical bench here."

The course, which is organised by KVF Coaches Commission led by chairman Moses Epoloto, is scheduled to end on Friday.

The course is being conducted by Geoffrey Onyango, Teresia Mudengani, Kevin Owuor and Richard Sylvain.

Other participants in attendance are Dunson Tali (GSU), James Ontere ,Samson Sunguti and Justus Burudi from KPA, James Mutero and Benard Muselu of Trailerblazers and Nairobi Prisons duo of Salome Wanjala and Peter Kathilu.