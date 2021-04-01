KPA resume training for African club tourney

Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni has said the Kenya Ports Authority men’s team can continue training for the Africa Club Championships set for Tunisia from April 16 despite the recent government ban on sports to contain spread of Covid-19.

Kioni however warned the team’s management to ensure that the players were put in a bubble during their entire period of training.

He said the presidential directive on suspension of sports was in force and must be followed by all and sundry but clarified that the Ministry of Sports had given an okay to the teams in camp for international events to continue training as long as they do not interact with the outside world.

“KPA just like General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons, are set to participate in the Africa Club Championships for men, and can continue training but they must strictly follow the Ministry of Health guidelines,” said Kioni.

“As Kenya Volleyball Federation, we want to ensure the ministry protocols on Covid-19 are followed to the letter and we will not tolerate anything to the contrary.”

Kenya Ports Authority have meanwhile stepped up their training for the continental championships, which serves on April 16 to April 28 in Tunisia.

Team manager Joel Koskei said they had put in place all measures to protect the players from contracting the virus.

KPA, which started residential training a fortnight ago, had to temporarily left camp following the postponement of the tournament but resumed training on Monday.

”We had to briefly call off training but are glad to be back after getting clearance from KVF who have assured that everything regarding our travel to Tunisia has been cleared by the sports ministry,” Koskei said, adding that all but one of the players are in a bubble.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge and his assistant Samson Sunguti are trying to recover time lost during the brief break and have been putting the boys through their paces at the KPA Makande Hall every day.

Mulinge said the 17 players, who are in training, will be reduced to 14 who will make the trip as per the requirements of the continental body.