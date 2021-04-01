KPA resume training for African club tourney

Kenya Ports Authority's David Thuita (left, in blue) and Julius Lelei attempt to block the ball during their Kenyan Volleyball Federation play-offs match against General Service Unit (GSU) at Moi International Sports Stadium Indoor Arena on December 1, 2018.


Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kioni however warned  the team’s management to ensure that the players were put in a bubble during their entire period of training.
  • Kenya Ports Authority have meanwhile stepped up their training for the continental championships, which serves on April 16 to April 28 in Tunisia.

Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni has said the Kenya Ports Authority men’s team can continue training for the Africa Club Championships set for Tunisia from April 16 despite the recent government ban on sports to contain spread of Covid-19.

