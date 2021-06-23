Kenyan women advance in beach volleyball Olympic qualifiers

In Agadir, Morocco

Kenya women's beach volleyball teams sealed their spot in the final phase for the FIVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers after win against Nigeria Wednesday/

The pair of Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya, which form Kenya Team Two, overpowered Nigeria Team One duo of Touchi Nnoruga and Albertina Francisca 2-0 (21-13,21-14), while the partnership of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala that form Kenya Team One, saw off Nigeria Team Two of Amarachi Nwachukuwa and Francisca Ikhiede 2-0 (21-14,21-14).

With the results, Kenya remains unbeaten in Pool 'B' having held their nerve to win 2-0 against Cape Verde on Tuesday in their first match of the tournament.

Kenya is expected to wrap up their group matches with a match against Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) Thursday, but it was reported that the Central Africans tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation here in Agadir.

Kenya is likely to earn a walk-over with Nigeria having bagged free points on Tuesday.

From left: Kenya women's beach volleyball players Brackcides Agala, Phoscah Kasisi, Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya pose for a picture after qualifying for the final round of the Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

The top three teams in the two pools will proceed to the final phase that is scheduled to serve off on Friday.

The six teams will join Egypt and Mozambique, who had already qualified for the final round.

Mozambique and Egypt participated in the second round of qualifiers that were staged in Uganda early last year.

In full glare of of National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat and Webuye West MP, Daniel Wanyama, the pair of Kasisi and Wavinya started off well as they led 8-6 and 10-6.

Wavinya's hard services made it hard for Albertina to receive as Kenya extended her lead to 14-9.

Nigeria's strong point was Nnoruga's services that disorganised Kenya's back court defence on many occasions, but it was not enough as they still trailed 10-18 before Kenya bagged the set 21-13.

It was an equally balanced match in the early minutes of play of the second set, but it was Kenya who squeezed a 6-5 lead. Kenya held on to a slim 12-10 lead with Kasisi picking easy scores at the net, but Nnoruga returned to haunt Kenya with her superb services.

Kenya earned points from the Nigerians' poor judgment at the backcourt to finally open a 17-11 gap before they won the match. Kasisi said it was a good feeling to have made it to the final phase.

"Proper competition starts on Friday. Every team is here for the sole slot and therefore it will not be easy but we are determined to give our best," said Kasisi, who plays for KCB women's volleyball team.

Meanwhile, Kenya men's teams will face off with Mozambique in a must-win match on Thursday. Kenyan team which has Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki, as well as Brian Melly and Enock Mogeni, recovered from their 2-1 (13-21,21-19,13-15) loss against Nigeria on Tuesday to beat Mali Wednesday.

Oduor and Mwaniki, who form Kenya Team One, won 2-0 (21-13,21-17) against Mali Team Two of Farouga Yattousaya and Abolousaye Sacko.

While Kenya Team Two of Melly and Mogeni defeated Mali Team One consisting of Saydou Toure and Youma Louy 2-1( 19-21,21-17, 15-8).

Mozambique remain unbeaten having won against Mali on Tuesday and Nigeria yesterday. The top two teams in the men's four pools will qualify for the final round.