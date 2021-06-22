Kenya women sink Cape Verde in beach volleyball Olympic qualifiers

Kenya's Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya tussle for the ball during their match against Cape Verde in the FIVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Earlier, Kenya men's teams failed to go past Nigeria in their opening pool 'B', losing the golden match  2-1(13-21,21-19,13-15). Kenya men's teams are in pool 'B' alongside Mali, Mozambique and Nigeria.
  • The top two teams from each pool will compete in the final round. Pool 'A' has Morocco, Tunisia and Sudan, while Pool 'C' has Ghana, Egypt, South Africa and Congo Brazaville. Gambia headline pool 'D' that has Rwanda,Togo and DRC.

in Agadir, Morocco

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Safari Rally a dream come true for Kenya's Andrew Wanyoike

  2. Tokyo 2020 chief: Pandemic Games will show 'true Olympic values'

  3. Spain and Portugal risk early exits at Euro 2020

  4. ‘Shakedown’ launches WRC Safari Rally action

  5. Fans free to follow Safari, but with strict conditions...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.