Kenyan beach volleyball teams land tricky pools

Agadir, Morocco

Kenya men's beach volleyball team take on Nigeria as their women counterparts battle Cape Verde on day one of the FIVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers that serve off Tuesday morning.

Men's team landed in pool 'B' alongside Mali and Mozambique during the technical meeting that was conducted on Monday night in presence of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) chairperson Bouchra Hajij and International Olympic Committee member Paul Tergat at the Royalatlas Agadir hotel here in Morocco.

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the final phase that will be played in round robin format with the eventual winners representing Africa at the Olympics.

Overall captain Ibrahim Oduor noted they were tricky pools, but remained confident of good results.

"Our expectations are high. We just want to do our best and qualify for the next phase," said Oduor.

Pool 'A' has hosts Morocco,Tunisia and Sudan, while pool 'C' features Ghana, Egypt, South Africa and Congo Brazaville.

Kenya women's team are in group 'B' together with Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC),

Morocco, Rwanda, Gambia and Sudan are in pool 'A'.

The top three teams in the women's pools will proceed to the final round.

Commenting on the pool, Brackcides Agala, who will pair with Gaudencia Makokha, said anything can happen, adding that whoever will make less mistakes will carry the day.

"It will be anyone's match to win but we are determined to go all the way," said Agala.

During the technical meeting, Hajij took the chance to waiver the participation fee and the coronavirus tests costs.

Prior to the event, teams were scheduled to pay 1000 dollars (Sh100,000) as participation fee, and 80 dollars equal to Sh8000 to cater for every Covid-19 test per person.