Kenyan beach volleyball teams land tricky pools

Women's beach volleyball coach Sammy Mulinge (centre) taps the ball as James Mwaniki prepares to receive during the team's training session in Agadir, Morocco on June 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Agnes Makhandia | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prior to the event, teams were scheduled to pay 1000 dollars (Sh100,000) as participation fee, and 80 dollars equal to Sh8000 to cater for every Covid-19 test per person.
  • "I'm thankful for the national federations which fielded teams to this event regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, it's quite a milestone," said Hajij, who was voted new CAVB chairperson taking over from Amr Elwan last year.

Agadir, Morocco

