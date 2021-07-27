Kenya's taekwondo sensation Faith Ogallo bows out of Olympics
What you need to know:
- The Serbian was in a class of her won, and bossed Ogallo in the contest to emerge the winner.
In Tokyo
Kenya's taekwondo sensation Faith Ogallo was on Tuesday eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics after going down 13:0 Serbia's Mandic Milica in the 67kg category round of 16 on Tuesday.
The Serbian was in a class of her won, and bossed Ogallo in the contest to emerge the winner at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.
Ogallo was making her debut at the Games after a sensational run in the 2019 African Games in Morocco where she won bronze.
Earlier on, Kenya Sevens men's rugby team exited the battle for medals after falling 12-5 to Ireland in the final pool game at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Later, boxers Elly Ajowi (heavyweight, 81-91kg) and Elizabeth Akinyi (welterweight) exited the Olympics after losing their respective bouts.