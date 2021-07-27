In Tokyo

Kenya's taekwondo sensation Faith Ogallo was on Tuesday eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics after going down 13:0 Serbia's Mandic Milica in the 67kg category round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Serbian was in a class of her won, and bossed Ogallo in the contest to emerge the winner at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Serbia's Milica Mandic (Blue) and Kenya's Faith Ogallo (Red) compete in the taekwondo women's +67kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

Ogallo was making her debut at the Games after a sensational run in the 2019 African Games in Morocco where she won bronze.

Earlier on, Kenya Sevens men's rugby team exited the battle for medals after falling 12-5 to Ireland in the final pool game at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.