Kenya Prisons hammer Customs to settle for bronze in Kelibia

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • Prisons win means Kenya can field three teams in the 2022 edition since third place finishers automatically qualify for the next edition.
  • The league champion and runners-up from the local league qualify to play in the Clubs Championship every year.  
  • By the time of going to press, CS Sfaxien was preparing to take on CF Carthage in the final.

In Kelibia, Tunisia

