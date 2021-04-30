Kenya Prisons hammer Customs to settle for bronze in Kelibia

In Kelibia, Tunisia

A bronze medal was the perfect consolation for Kenya Prisons on Friday as they ended their Africa Clubs Championship on a high, thrashing Customs Services of Nigeria 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14) here at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The wardresses, who lost 3-0 to CF Carthage in the semi-finals, showed they had put that result behind them barely putting a foot wrong against the Nigerians.

Kenya Prisons players celebrate with head of delegation Catherine Ndereba during after their Africa Clubs Championship third place ranking match against Customs of Nigeria at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“For sure I’m very impressed with the girls today. We played so well, reducing our mistakes to almost zero. I’m happy that everybody was composed. I think it was our only way to prove that Kenya is strong in volleyball, it’s good that we have something to take back home,” said coach David Lung’aho.

The Kenyan champions started well taking an early 8-5 lead in the first set before Customs regrouped to bring it to 13-ups thanks to services from Mnoruja Toshukwu.

Prisons went for the second technical timeout leading by a point and forced errors from Customs towards the end.

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Shyrine Jepkemboi (left) and teammate Lydia Maiyo block an attack from Promise Mercy of Customs during their Africa Club Championship third place ranking match at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Ejeagbaz Eunice sent her attack outside while Toshukwu also blazed wide from position four as Prisons sealed the first set 25-18.

Lung’aho kept faith in his first six of Brackcides Agala, Meldine Sande, Herma Jepyego, Lydia Maiyo, Shyrine Jepkemboi, Anne Lowem for the second set.

Again Prisons raced ahead leading 6-1 forcing Customs coach Priscillah Agira to replace setter Umar Aisha with Udoh Enewa. But Prisons stretched their lead to 16-10 before a litany of errors allowed Customs back into the game.

With the scores level at 19-19, Agala’s reception from Rafiat Mustapha’s reception went off target.

Lungaho showed his tactical acumen by replacing Jepyego with Diana Khisa going for the block. And it worked as Khisa won a crucial side-out with a monster block on Toshukwu.

Kenya Prisons David Lung'aho gestures from the touchline during their Africa Clubs Championship third place ranking match against Customs of Nigeria at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

With the second set decided at 25-20, there was barely any resistance from Customs in the third set.

Prisons barely broke any sweat leading 8-4 and 16-8 at the first and second technical timeouts respectively.

Lowem got the set point at 24-14 and an ace from Jepyego delivered the third set at 25-14.

Lung’aho was full of praise for middle blocker Lowem and outside hitter Sande saying they are the future of Kenya’s national team.

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Ann Lowem powers an attack during their Africa Clubs Championship third place ranking match against Customs of Nigeria at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“I’m happy with the way the young players have come up, especially Lowem and Meldine. It’s high time they be considered for the national team. For Meldine, it was her first time, and I think she was exemplary,” noted Lung’aho.

Prisons win means Kenya can field three teams in the 2022 edition since third place finishers automatically qualify for the next edition.

The league champion and runners-up from the local league qualify to play in the Clubs Championship every year.

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Ann Lowem (left) and teammate Brackcides Agala block an attack from Mnoruja Toshukwu of Customs during their Africa Club Championship third place ranking match at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.