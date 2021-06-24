Kenya men face tricky Mozambique test for final round slot

Kenya's Enock Mogeni blocks a spike from Mozambique's Jorge Monjane during their CAVB Continental Cup

Kenya's Enock Mogeni blocks a spike from Mozambique's Jorge Monjane during their CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The experienced pair of Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki beat MozambiqueTeam Two of Jose Mondlane and Eldevino Nguvo 2-0 (21-18, 21-13)
  • In the match against Mozambique Team Two of Mondlane and Nguvo, Kenya started off well with Oduor scoring at will as he tapped every lose ball on the net
  • Kenya women's team of Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha, Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya has qualified for the final round of qualifiers


In Agadir, Morocco

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.