Award-winning setter Emmaculate Nekesa joins Kenya Pipeline

Malkia Strikers setter Emmaculate Nekesa has ditched Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women's National League champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team for Kenya Pipeline.

Nekesa crossed over to the former champions on Wednesday ahead of the second leg of the league on Thursday and Friday at the Eldoret Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu County.

KCB and Malkia Strikers head coach Japtheth Munala confirmed the development and wished the player well.

"Nekesa shared the news of her departure with me after our training session on Tuesday afternoon and I had no choice but to allow her to move and join Pipeline. She is a good player and I can only wish her well. It's not good to stand in players' way," said Munala on phone with Nation Sport on his way to Eldoret.

With Nekesa joining Pipeline, KCB will rely on on-form Esther Mutinda as they seek to defend their league title.

With the arrival of Nekesa at Pipeline, the Oilers will have long-serving Rose Magoi, upcoming Telespory Aluoch and Faith Imodia, who is away on maternity leave, at their disposal.

Nekesa, who joined KCB from Kwanthanze Secondary School in 2019, said she hopes to sparkle at her new club.

"I'm happy. I can't really say much, but I know I will find my footing once again. I thank KCB for the chance they gave me to play for them. I wish them well," said Nekesa, sister of Kenya Prisons libero Delphine Misoki.

Nekesa, 20, who was outstanding during the 2022 African Club Championship in Kelibia Tunisia as the bankers beat Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in the final, has been used sparingly after Mutinda crossed over from Pipeline last December. Nekesa was named the Best Setter of the tournament.

She has played for the national team in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the World Championship,FIVB Challenge Cup in France in July and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in August, which was a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But Nekesa is likely not to play for Pipeline in the league this year after KCB had drafted her in the registration form of 28 players. However, she will be free to play for the Oilers after the transfer window in February 2024.