KCB bounce back to hammer DCI in volleyball league

A rejuvenated KCB Women’s Volleyball Team walloped Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 (25-21,25-12,25-16) during the fourth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League in Mombasa on Saturday.

The defending African Clubs Championship champions KCB had on Friday fallen 3-1 to 2017 league champions Kenya Pipeline at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa.

While the bankers were stretched to a five set thriller by DCI in their last meeting during the National League play-offs last season at the same venue, KCB had it easy on Saturday as their opponents only offered resistance in the first set, before they crumbled in the last two sets.

KCB coach Japheth Munala kept faith in the squad that lost to Pipeline on Friday.

DCI coach Daniel Bor gave starts to Pamela Siangu, Sarah Namisi and Marion Indeche who were playing against their former club KCB having crossed over to DCI earlier this year.

National team middle blocker Caroline Sirengo, who also returned to DCI after a short stint with Pipeline, was also on the startlist alongside Mercy Iminza, Jane Mumbua and libero Josphine Makokha.

Mumbua, Namisi and Siang’u combined well as DCI bagged points in the first set to squeeze a slim 8-7 lead.

KCB regrouped and took advantage of their opponents poor reception before they overtook them 11-8 and extended the lead to 15-10.

Captain Edith Wisa, Emmaculate Nekesa and Phosca Kasisi then powered the Bankers to 18-13 but once again they lost their footing to allow DCI close the gap to 19-18.

Munala then rested Sharleen Maywa for upcoming left attacker Miriam Musa who was impressive as they assumed the lead 23-20 before they took the set 25-21.

Once again DCI took an early lead in the second set 4-3 and 5-3 but the KCB pair of Belinda Barasa and Kasisi paraded watertight blocks as they overtook their opponents to lead 7-6.

KCB’s setter Nekesa, Kasisi and Mery Moim combined well to stretch the lead to 16-12 as their opponents started to make unforced errors.

DCI struggled as they trailed 23-12 before they eventually lost the set 25-12.

DCI led 9-7 as Siang'u and Mumbua punished KCB's middle blockers with fierce spikes before unforced errors earned the bankers points for the teams to tie 10-10 in the third set.

KCB pulled away 16-11 as their opponents struggled with reception.

Destined for the win, KCB bagged points at will 21-12 and took the set 25-16.

KCB coach Munala said their good services won the match for them.

“Three of our players crossed over to DCI and we knew how they play. Siang’u is a good receiver so we avoided her and the tactic paid off. Three points are good and we look forward to the final leg next month,” said Munala.

DCI coach Bor said their systems failed to work.

“Every department didn’t work today and somehow we were disjointed. We have time to rectify our mistakes and I believe we will be better in the final leg,” said Bor.

Earlier on, Pipeline were awarded three points after their opponents Kenya Army failed to turn up for the match.