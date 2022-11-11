Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline humble African champs KCB in Mombasa

Kenya Pipeline on Friday beat reigning African champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team 3-1 (25-23 ,20-25, 25-20, 25-20) in a tense Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall.

It was a sweet revenge for the Oilers, who had lost to the Bankers 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Africa Clubs Championship in Tunisia in June.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau went for a blend of youth and experience in his starting six, with skipper Rose Magoi, Gladys Ekaru, Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto, Pamela Adhiambo, promising Daisy Jepkorir and libero Aggripina Kundu on the startlist.

KCB coach Japheth Munala started national team captain Mercy Moim, Phosca Kasisi, Belinda Barasa, Edith Wisa, Sharleen Maywa, Emmaculate Nekesa and libero Linzy Jeruto.

KCB trailed in the early stages of the first set 4-2 and 6-3 as Atuka's fine services earned points for Pipeline but KCB quickly regrouped to lead 8-6.

Both teams would tie 14-14, before Pipeline pulled away thanks to ferocious spikes from Jepkorir. Gitau rested veteran opposite Makuto and setter Magoi for Miriam Chelimo and Telespory Alouch.

Poor services returned to haunt the Bankers as they trailed 22-19. Munala made a quick change, resting middle blocker Barasa for Christine Psiwa but the substitution could not change the tide as they lost the set 23-25.

It was a close affair in the second set, as both teams tied 2-2, 5-5 and 7-7 before KCB pulled away 12-9 and 15-11.

KCB and national team setter Nekesa combined well with Barasa and Moim as they stretched the lead to 17-11.

Maywa’s good services distabilised Pipeline’s backcourt as they extended the lead 21-14 and 23-17.

Pipeline, who had looked out of sorts, composed themselves after experienced attacker Naomi Too replaced Jepkorir but it was too late as KCB took the set 25-20.

In the third set, KCB were off the blocks first as they went up 8-2 forcing Gitau to call for a time out.

The pep talked paid off as they closed the gap 10-7 and 12-11.

Ekaru's monster blocks and Too's aces saw Pipeline force a tie at 12-12 before they overtook their opponents to lead 15-13.

Pipeline never looked back as they stretched the lead to 22-19 before taking the set 25-20 and a 2-1 advantage.

Pipeline were up 6-5 and 11-10 in the decisive set as poor services let down KCB.

Pipeline opened a three-point lead at 14-11, as Ekaru and Adhiambo staged watertight blocks.

Gitau recalled Makuto and Alouch as they extended the lead to 18-14.

Faith Imodia rested Nekesa for the Bankers while Wisa bagged quick points to close gap to 19-17. Pipeline then regrouped to take the set 25-20 and the game 3-1.

KCB will play Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday while Pipeline are likely to get a walk over as Kenya Army are yet to arrive in Mombasa.

KCB captain Wisa conceded defeat but said they will be back stronger for the playoffs.

“I think we had a fairly good match as you can see from the set scores but it’s unfortunate we lost the game. We have time to recover and our objective is to qualify for the play-offs,” said Wisa.

Pipeline captain Magoi said: "We have been working hard in training and finally our efforts have paid off. This win is for the players and the management at large who have been supportive. The win is a clear indication of what await us,” said Magoi, who is back after recovering from a knee injury she picked at the Clubs Championship.