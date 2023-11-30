Decorated setter Janet Wanja joins Malkia Strikers technical bench

Kenya Volleyball Federation has rang changes in the National women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, technical bench ahead of next year's East African Community Games in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Games aim to foster East African integration and peace through Sports.

The Games are held biennially and are set for January 29 to February 3 in Kigali, Rwanda.

That was after Paul Gitau, who had been named the assistant coach alongside Kenya Prisons women's coach Josp Barasa, resigned from the position after Kenya Pipeline asked him to step aside for alleged misconduct.

Gitau and Barasa were to work under veteran KCB women's coach Japheth Munala.

KVF named celebrated and former national team setter Janet Wanja as his replacement during the federations' executive meeting over the weekend at Riadha House in Nairobi.

KVF Chairman Charles Nyaberi said the move was in tandem with the federation's objective to ensure former stars transition constructively into coach or refereeing.

"Gitau wrote to the KVF Secretary General Ismail Chege asking to be omitted from the composition of technical bench and we had no choice but to respect his decision.The executive then decided to give Wanja,who has done well for the country, a chance. She has vast experience, the push and I believe the young ones will learn alot from her. I know people will question her background in coaching but papers don't coach, besides she will be working under coaches with rich profile in coaching," said Nyaberi.

"Many will want to think it's a replacement for Pipeline since Gitau was attached to Pipeline but the decision was unanimous and we wish her well. Many Kenyans and indeed the federation know what Wanja is capable of doing and this is just a justification that we want to support former players as they transition even in management. We have also named Denis Mokua, a former national team player, as the assistant coach for Wafalme Stars and this shows our commitment," he added.

Nyaberi also said that the coaches' performance will reviewed as the country prepares for the Africa Games Zonal qualifiers and the Paris Olympic Games.

Wanja, 39, and a former Mukumu Girls High School player, was part of the team that won the historic FIVB Grand Prix Group 3 in Australia in 2015.

Wanja played for the national team during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

She played for KCB from 2004 to 2005 before she moved to Pipeline, where she played until 2019.