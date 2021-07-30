Youngster Barega tears Kenya, Uganda strategies apart

Selemon Barega

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega celebrates after winning in the men's 10000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega checkmated an ill-advised Ugandan strategy that came a cropper under humid conditions at the Tokyo National Stadium Friday night
  • While it rained for the Ugandans, it poured for Kenyans as the trio of Rogers Kwemoi (seventh in 27:50.06), Rhonex Kipruto (ninth in 27:52.78) and Weldon Langat (28:41.42 for 20th place) completely failed to challenge
  • Both Cheptegei and Kiplimo have hinted at doubling up, meaning they could show up for the 5,000 metres whose Round One runs next Tuesday at 8pm local time

In Tokyo

