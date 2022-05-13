Winless Wolverines, Sliders face-off in hockey league

Dutch Flower Group Wolverines will face-off with Sliders in the only Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match this weekend at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Sliders and Wolverines are bottom of the standings with one point each from four matches.

Sliders and Wolverines collected from draws against Amira Sailors.

Wolverines played to a barren draw, while Sliders played to a 1-1 draw.

Wolverines player Nancy Ochieng said they have no choice but win the clash if they have to revive their chances of finishing in a good position at the end of the season.

“We will give our all. We have trained and prepared well for this crucial match. We haven’t won any game since the league started and it’s disappointing. The three points will be important to us,” said Ochieng.

In the women’s KHU Super League, leaders Kenyatta University (KU) will be keen to maintain their unbeaten streak when they face nemesis University of Nairobi (UoN) at the City Park Stadium.

KU lead the standings with nine points from three matches, four points clear of their nearest competitor Multi Media University who have no match this weekend.

In the men’s KHU Super League, Kenya Accountancy College (KCA) will battle Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) as they seek to close gap on leaders Sikh Union who are not in action this weekend.

KCA have 12 points from six matches while Sikh have 16 points from the same number of matches.

A win for KCA will put them a point shy off Sikh.

In the other Super league matches , KU take on Technical University of Kenya (TUK) at the City Park Stadium, while away in Kisumu, Kisumu Youngstars play host to Parklands Sports Clubs.

In the men’s KHU National League, Thika Rovers play Mombasa West, Gorillas entertain Dyko Heroes at the Strathmore University grounds while Blue Pirates welcome UoN in Kakamega as Bungoma Farmers travel to Kapsabet to take on Nandi Hawks.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kisii Falcons v Kitale Hockey Club (11am, Kisii)

KU v UoN (12pm, City Park)

Kisumu Youngstars v PSC (12pm, Kisumu)

Gorillas v Dyko Heroes (1pm, Strathmore)

Blue Pirates v Eo N(1pm,Kakamega)

Nandi Hawks v Bungoma Farmers(1pm, Kapsabet)

KCA v JKUAT (2pm, City Park)

Thika Rovers v Mombasa West (3pm, Strathmore)

TUK V KU (4pm, City Park)

Sliders v Wolverines (6pm, City Park Stadium)

Sunday

Vikings v JKUAT (9am, City Park)

Nairobi Chapel v Mombasa West(10am,Strathmore)

BAY Club v Kitale Hockey Club (1pm, Kisumu)

KU v JKUAT( 3pm, City Park)