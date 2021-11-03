Wazalendo ready for Africa Hockey Club Championship

Kennedy Munialo

Kennedy Munialo (left) of Wazalendo leaves Butali Sugar Warriors’ Moses Ademba for dead during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on June 15, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • KHU Deputy Match and Fixtures Secretary, Moses Majiwa, who is also an official at Wazalendo, confirmed they will travel to Accra for the annual competition.
  • "We have lined up a warm-up match against Kenyatta University at Simba Union on Saturday afternoon as part of our preps," he said.

Wazalendo Hockey Club have confirmed their participation to this year's Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC) in Ghana from November 24 to 30.

