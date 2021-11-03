Wazalendo ready for Africa Hockey Club Championship

Wazalendo Hockey Club have confirmed their participation to this year's Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC) in Ghana from November 24 to 30.

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's Premier League champions Butali Sugar and runners-up Wazalendo as well as women's Premier League champions Blazers and USIU-Africa are supposed to carry the Kenyan flag in the annual event at Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium in Accra.

The four booked their tickets from the 2019 Premier League.

“As at now the team that has confirmed to us they are going to compete at the Africa Clubs championships is Wazalendo. We do not know about the other three teams,” said KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed reports say that the other three clubs are considering pulling out of the Africa tournament due to financial challenges.

KHU Deputy Match and Fixtures Secretary, Moses Majiwa, who is also an official at Wazalendo, confirmed they will travel to Accra for the annual competition.

"We have lined up a warm-up match against Kenyatta University at Simba Union on Saturday afternoon as part of our preps," he said.

Meanwhile, Ongori revealed that the KHU leagues will resume in 2022. The leagues have been interrupted since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

“We hope to resume our leagues after the Africa Cup of Nations slated for January 17-23, 2022 in Accra,” he said.

Wazalendo head coach Fidhelis Kimanzi is also handling the national men’s team which is preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations at City Park Stadium.