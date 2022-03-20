USIU teams record mixed results in hockey league

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) men’s and women’s teams recorded mixed results during the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League matches played at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

USIU-A women’s team, Spartans rallied from behind to hold record champions Blazers to a 1-1 all draw before their male counterparts were defeated by Wazalendo 2-0.

Veteran defender Terry Masibo gave the champions the lead in 42nd minute after converting from the spot before Spartans forward and national team player Naomi Kemunto leveled the score through a fantastic field goal in the 50th minute.

Spartans coach Willis Okeyo was satisfied with the result.

“This is the first time we have gotten a point from Blazers and I believe it’s a timely boost as we seek to challenge for the title this season. Again we are not fit but we are getting there. We also need to work on our short corner conversations and make use of the available chances,” said Okeyo.

Blazers assistant coach Josephine Ataro decried the missed chances.

“We tried few formations, but unfortunately they didn't work. This was our second match and a point wasn’t bad looking at our opponents,” said the former national team goal keeper.

Sutcliffe Osago and Rioba Otora scored for 2019 league runners up Wazalendo in 23rd and 28th minutes.

In the men’s Super League, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology defeated Parklands Hockey club 1-0.