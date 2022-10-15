USIU-A keep Sailors waiting for maiden win in hockey league

Amira Sailors’ wait for the first win of the season continued Saturday after they drew 1-1 with United States International University Africa (USIU-A) Spartans in the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium.

Prior to the game, Amira had registered four draws and four losses in earlier matches which leaves the side coached by Willis Okeyo rooted at the bottom of the standings with five points from nine matches.

Spartans denied Amira a chance to dislodge Lakers Hockey Club from third position on the standings. Lakers have eight points, same as USIU-A, although the students have two games in hand. USIU-A take on Dutch Flower Group Wolverines on Sunday.

Unbeaten Strathmore University, who top the standings with 18 points and second-placed Blazers on 14, were not in action at the weekend. The teams have played six and seven matches, respectively.

Leah Omwadho put the struggling Amira in the lead in the 24th minute through a field goal but Perez Akinyi restored parity in the 52nd minute, also through a field goal.

Amira’s team manager Collins Asimba attributed their draw to lack of depth.

“We had the match in our hands, but we slipped when it mattered most. I’m just happy that we didn’t lose altogether," Asimba said.

"We have most of the experienced players this season, but being a ladies’ team, some of the players have taken a break due to personal and work commitments."

"We hope to find our footing so that we can record wins and remain in the top flight league when the season comes to an end. I’m not worried about our current status on the table."

In the men’s Super League, Technical University of Kenya held Parkroad Tigers to a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

Deo Odhiambo and Graham Otieno scored for the students in the 5th and 50th minutes while Gilbert Lagat netted a brace in the 11th and 58th minutes.

In the women’s second-tier league, Kenyatta University’s promotion bid remained on track after they defeated Vikings 3-0.

Miriam Mwangi scored for Kenyatta University in the second minute, Brenda Gikundi (21st) and Monica Kitui (36th).

At the end of the season, the top two teams in both the men’s and women’s second-tier leagues will earn promotion to the Premier League, while the two bottom teams will be relegated.