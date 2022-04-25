Hockey: Uganda confirm participation in African Games qualifiers

Uganda men’s and women’s national hockey teams have confirmed participation in the forthcoming North-East Africa region qualifiers to be staged at the Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi.

The May 17-21 event will see the top two nations in each gender category qualify for next year’s African Games to be held in Accra, Ghana.

Neighbours Tanzania, Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles and Sudan are yet to confirm their participation.

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori said the first week of May will put in perspective which countries will honour the event.

“If it happens that no other nations will have shown interest in the competition by the end the first week of May then Uganda and Kenya will proceed to the Africa Games. But our teams are training with the goal of winning the African Games title,” said Ongori.

In the meantime, the long-awaited KHU National elections failed to take off on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi due to non-compliance with the Sports Act 2013.

Six KHU affiliates Mombasa, Nairobi, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kisumu and Nakuru have not complied with the Sports Act.

Ongori acknowledged receipt of Sports Registrar Rose Wasike's letter stopping the union from holding the much anticipated elections.

“That means our term has been extended illegally but that does not mean we will fold our hands and do nothing about getting the six and more affiliates to comply. In the last elections, Wasike was lenient to allow us proceed with the elections and I actually welcome her stand this time round, “offered Ongori.

Elsewhere, champions Butali Sugar Warriors men’s team lead the KHU Premier League standings with 10 points from four matches.

Butali squeezed a 2-1 win over Strathmore University Gladiators to maintain their unbeaten streak.

The students are second, also on 10 points but have played one match more.

Wazalendo complete the top three positions with nine points from four matches.

At the bottom end, Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) are winless from four matches, while Parkroad Badgers recorded their first win of the season after beating MSC 1-0 at the weekend.

Badgers have three points from four matches.

In the women’s Premier League, Strathmore Scorpions are unscathed from three matches.

The students who top the standings with nine points from three matches saw off Amira Sailors 2-0 on Sunday.

Former champions Blazers and United States International University of Kenya (USIU-A), who were not in action over the weekend are joint second with seven points although the students have a game in hand.