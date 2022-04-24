Hockey: Parkroad Badgers stun Mombasa Sports Club

Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) failed to capitalise on home advantage when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Parkroad Badgers during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match on Sunday.

In a thrilling game watched by a fair crowd, Parkroad Badgers match winner came in the fourth minute through Ian Oyale who saw his penalty in the third quarter saved by MSC goalkeeper Joshua Mulwa.

MSC dominated the last quarter in search of the equaliser but were thwarted by Badgers defence marshalled by captain Anold Otieno, goalkeeper Brian Singon and Solomon Badi.

On Saturday, Sailors beat MSC through Felix Opola's 44th minute goal.

Parkroad Badgers coach Gilbert Langat said he was delighted with his players for sticking to their game plan.

“Today, we’ve won our first match and I hope to do better and win our other matches,” said Langat.

MSC acting coach Mark Mwangi noted some improvement in his team despite the two losses this weekend.

"We lost the match against Badgers and Sailors by a small margin and this is a sign that our youngsters will be improving match after match. I am confident we’ll do well in our upcoming fixtures,” said Mwangi.

In a National Super League clash, Mvita XI HC team put up a great show to beat Parkroad Tigers 2-0 at Aryans ground in Mombasa.