Strathmore Scorpions seek to sting their way to hockey title

The moment of truth beckons for title-chasing leaders Strathmore University Scorpions when they host third-placed Lakers in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

A win for Scorpions will see them scent their maiden title. Scorpions, who are currently unbeaten, have an eight-point lead over Lakers who are a point shy of defending champions Blazers who are not in action this weekend.

The students edged out Lakers 1-0 in the first leg match away in Kisumu last month, but they come up against a side that has found back their groove after a poor start to the season.

Last weekend, Lakers recorded two wins against Sliders (1-0) and Amira Sailors (2-0), respectively. The teams have played eight matches in the seven-team league.

Strathmore captain Gilly Okumu revealed that they are under pressure as Lakers stand in the way of their first ever title. “The stakes are high. Should we win, then the title will be as good as ours and that’s why we will not leave anything to chance," said Okumu.

“We know their capabilities and they can strike when you least expect. I hope that we will be more clinical in our attacks which has been wanting in our recent matches. We don’t want to think about losing as that will puncture our title credentials,” offered Okumu.

Lakers’ captain Alice Owiti, while acknowledging that they have tough fixtures, said their objective is to finish second in the league.

Lakers will play United States International University, Africa (USIU-A) on Sunday.

The students are fourth on table with nine points from six matches.

Scorpions will be wary of the lethal combination of Eustla Cherotich, Debra Otieno and Aurellia Opondo.

In the men’s Premier League, leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors have a chance to extend their lead when they battle Strathmore University Gladiators on Saturday.

Butali have amassed 34 points from 13 matches, 10 ahead of second-placed former champions Kenya Police who will play USIU-A on Sunday.

Western Jaguars, third with 23 points from 13 matches, will host Sailors on Sunday at the Eregi Teachers Training College in Kakamega.

In the men’s Super League, Parkroad Tigers will be looking for a second win when they battle Multimedia University.

Tigers are third from bottom with 11 points from 17 matches, two points behind their opponents who have played 12 matches.

Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) will be way in Nakuru to play Nakuru Hockey Club in another men’s Super League fixture.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park Hockey Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Nakuru v JKUAT (men) (1pm, Nakuru Hockey Club)

MMU v UoN (women) (12pm)

Bungoma Farmers v University of Eldoret (men) (1pm, Bungoma High School)

Blue Pirates v Nandi Hawks (men) (1pm Eregi Training Teachers College)

UoN vDaikyo Heroes (men) (1pm, Strathmore University)

Kisumu Youngstars v Sikh Union Nairobi (men) (2pm, Kisumu Sikh Union)

Parkroad Tigers v MMU (men) (2pm)

Western Jaguars v Sailors (men) (2pm, Eregi TTC)

Strathmore v Lakers (women) (4pm)

Strathmore v Butali (men) (6pm)

Sunday

Karate Axiom v Daikyo Heroes (men) (9am, Strathmore)

Kisumu Youngstars v JKUAT (men) (9am, Kisumu Sikh Union

USIU-A v Lakers (women) (9am)

Nakuru v KU (men) (10am, Nakuru Hockey Club)

Bay Club v Nandi Hawks (men) (11am, Kisumu Sikh Union)

Vikings v MMU (women) (11am)

MMU v TUK (men) (1pm)

Wazalendo Masters v Parklands Sports Club (men) (3pm)