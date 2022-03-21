Strathmore coach Senge cautions his charges against laxity

Strathmore University women’s team coach Meshack Senge has warned his players against complacency as the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League gathers momentum.

His sentiments comes after the varsity side recorded their second win of the season over the weekend at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

The Scorpions defeated Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines 1-0, a result that moved them to the top of the league standings with six points from two matches. Scorpions had the previous weekend won against Sliders 3-0.

Senge also poured cold water on their chances of winning the title this season after record champions and their perennial rivals Blazers were held to a 1-1 draw by United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) on Sunday.

“I think it will be unfair of us to rely on other teams' performances to determine our chances of winning the title. We will play our matches the best way we know how and if the results wins you the title, then so be it.

We have structures in place and I’m happy that they are falling in place. We are taking one match at a time and hopefully we keep up with the winning streak,” said Senge, who doubles up as the Strathmore men’s team coach and was recently appointed the Kenya women’s team video coach.

Blazers and USIU-A are joint second with four points from two matches each, but the former has a superior goal difference.

Amira Sailors, who were not in action over the weekend, are third with a point from one match, same as Wolverines, although the latter has played one more match. At the bottom end, Sliders are winless from three matches.

The self-supporting team has so far lost three snatches against Blazers 3-0, USIU-A 2-0 and 3-0 loss to Strathmore.

In the men’s Premier League, champions Butali Sugar Warriors and nemesis Kenya Police are joint top with three points from one match each played.

Butali defeated Greensharks 3-0 over the weekend, while the law enforces had the previous weekend won against Wazalendo with the same score line.

The 2019 KHU league runners up Wazalendo and Greensharks are tied in second with three points from two matches.

Wazalendo recovered from the defeat to Police as they overwhelmed USIU-A 2-0 on Sunday, while Sharks succumbed to Butali 3-0 on Saturday having won against Parkroad Badgers 3-1 in a fortnight.

USIU-A are third with two points from three matches.

Strathmore and Sailors, who were not in action over the weekend, are joint fourth with one point each from one match.

Meanwhile, KHU is conducting training sessions for under-14 boys and girls for 10 days at the City Park Stadium.